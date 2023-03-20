The "Ted Lasso" cast will team up with President Biden and first lady Jill Biden to highlight the importance of mental health and well-being during a visit to the White House on Monday.

The big picture: President Biden tweeted a reference to the visit in a post featuring a photo of a poster stating "BELIEVE" above a door in the White House — a nod to a poster with that message displayed above the office of coach Ted Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikis, in the locker room in the hit Apple TV+ show about fictional soccer team AFC Richmond.

Photo: President Biden/Twitter

The issue of mental health has been a key storyline in the Emmy Award-winning show with Lasso having therapy following panic attacks.

Cast members Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Jeremy Swift, Toheeb Jimoh, Kola Bokinni, Cristo Fernandez, Billy Harris and James Lance are expected to join Sudeikis at the White House, AP notes.

What they're saying: A White House official said the focus the visit was to highlight "the importance of addressing your mental health to promote overall wellbeing," per CNN.