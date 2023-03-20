Mikaela Shiffrin's secret weapon

A week after becoming the most successful ski racer in Alpine World Cup history, Mikaela Shiffrin extended her lead, capping her record-setting season on Sunday with career win No. 88.

Between the lines: Every all-time great has a superpower. For Shiffrin, it's her ability to stay healthy — something virtually every other prominent ski racer this century has failed to do. Her secret? A trait not typically associated with elite athletes: caution.

What they're saying: "Avoiding injuries is at least 80% skill," two-time gold medalist Ted Ligety told NYT. "[Mikaela] doesn't put herself in risky positions and when she makes a rare mistake she's so good technically she escapes without a bad fall."