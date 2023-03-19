U.S. State Department warns about counterfeit pills in Mexico

The exterior of the State Department on March 14 in Washington, DC. Photo: Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The State Department has issued a health alert about the possibility of counterfeit pills at pharmacies in Mexico, including some containing fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Driving the news: "Exercise caution when purchasing medication in Mexico," the State Department travel alert, which was posted Friday, said.

"Counterfeit pills are readily advertised on social media and can be purchased at small, non-chain pharmacies in Mexico along the border and in tourist areas," the alert said.

The big picture: The State Department has "do not travel" alerts in place for six Mexican states and "reconsider travel" recommendations for seven others.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a warning to residents earlier this month to avoid traveling to Mexico.

The warning came after four Americans were kidnapped and three other women went missing in February after crossing the border.

Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has denounced the travel warnings, Axios' Rebecca Falconer reports.

"Mexico is safer than the United States," he said at a press conference earlier this month.

