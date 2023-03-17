Skip to main content
26 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Denver gives 35 more bison to tribal nations

Sri Ravipati
Bison grazing on the tall grass at the Rocky Mountain Arsenal. Photo: Kathryn Scott Osler/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Denver Parks and Recreation gave 35 bison to Native American tribes in three states this week, per multiple reports.

Why it matters: The donation is another step toward Indigenous people claiming back stewardship over animals their ancestors managed for centuries.

Details: Seventeen bison went to the Northern Arapaho Tribe and 12 were given to the Eastern Shoshone Tribe in Wyoming after a ceremony on Wednesday, the Colorado Sun reports.

  • Five others went to the Yuchi Tribe in Oklahoma.
  • One bison will remain in Colorado at the Tall Bull Memorial Council.

Of note: Denver has donated dozens of bison to Native American tribes over the years in an effort to return the wild animals to their native lands and support conservation efforts.

  • Just last year, 33 bison were donated to the Northern Arapaho Tribe, Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes and Tall Bull Memorial Council.
