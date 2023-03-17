26 mins ago - Energy & Environment
Denver gives 35 more bison to tribal nations
Denver Parks and Recreation gave 35 bison to Native American tribes in three states this week, per multiple reports.
Why it matters: The donation is another step toward Indigenous people claiming back stewardship over animals their ancestors managed for centuries.
Details: Seventeen bison went to the Northern Arapaho Tribe and 12 were given to the Eastern Shoshone Tribe in Wyoming after a ceremony on Wednesday, the Colorado Sun reports.
- Five others went to the Yuchi Tribe in Oklahoma.
- One bison will remain in Colorado at the Tall Bull Memorial Council.
Of note: Denver has donated dozens of bison to Native American tribes over the years in an effort to return the wild animals to their native lands and support conservation efforts.
- Just last year, 33 bison were donated to the Northern Arapaho Tribe, Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes and Tall Bull Memorial Council.