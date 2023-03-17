Bison grazing on the tall grass at the Rocky Mountain Arsenal. Photo: Kathryn Scott Osler/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Denver Parks and Recreation gave 35 bison to Native American tribes in three states this week, per multiple reports.

Why it matters: The donation is another step toward Indigenous people claiming back stewardship over animals their ancestors managed for centuries.

Details: Seventeen bison went to the Northern Arapaho Tribe and 12 were given to the Eastern Shoshone Tribe in Wyoming after a ceremony on Wednesday, the Colorado Sun reports.

Five others went to the Yuchi Tribe in Oklahoma.

One bison will remain in Colorado at the Tall Bull Memorial Council.

Of note: Denver has donated dozens of bison to Native American tribes over the years in an effort to return the wild animals to their native lands and support conservation efforts.