Yellen to reassure Congress that U.S. banking system "remains sound"

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will seek to reassure Congress Thursday that the U.S. banking system "remains sound" after a week of market tumult.

Driving the news: Yellen's testimony comes days after the government moved to fully guarantee depositors in failed Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, helping stem the immediate panic, Axios' Neil Irwin writes.

Worries about the financial system persisted after Credit Suisse — a financial institution deemed too big to fail — saw its share price tumble Wednesday.

The big picture: In testimony before the Senate Finance Committee Thursday, Yellen will tout the government's "decisive and forceful actions" to shore up confidence in the banking system, according to prepared remarks released by the Treasury Department.