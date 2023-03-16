Two Americas Index: 20% favor a "national divorce"

One in five Americans say they'd support a "national divorce" in which Republican- and Democratic-leaning states split into separate countries, according to new findings from our Axios-Ipsos Two Americas Index.

Why it matters: Are you an optimist or a pessimist?

One way to look at it is... 20% of the U.S. population is such a small share that it's nowhere close to moving the needle.

Or... it represents 66 million people! That's roughly equivalent to everyone in Texas, Wyoming, West Virginia, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Idaho, Arkansas, Kentucky, South Dakota, Alabama, Georgia and Nebraska combined — and larger than the populations of most countries in the world.

Data: IPSOS and Axios Two Americas Index; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Zoom in: The national divorce provocation, floated by Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-Ga.) in recent weeks, lacks majority support among every slice of the population surveyed.

But support for splitting up the United States was stronger among Americans whose primary source for news is Fox News or another conservative outlet (32%), and higher among Republicans (25%) than independents or Democrats.

Men, people who make $50,000 or less per year, and those living in states in the South and West also were more likely than their respective counterparts to support a split.

The survey also found that people who had not shared a meal in the past year with someone from a different political party were more likely to support a national divorce than those who had.

Overall, there was even less support for the idea of one's own state seceding from the union (16%) than for a national split into two countries (20%).

Only 12% of respondents said they'd be likely to a move to a state that wanted to secede, while 47% said they'd likely leave a state that tried to secede.

The big picture: Only 37% of Americans said they're optimistic about the state of our democracy.

6 in 10 say the U.S. should actively work to reduce polarization — compared with 1 in 10 who favor letting things be and 3 in 10 who don't know what to do.

Nearly 2 in 3 Americans now say there's more that divides us than unites us.

What they're saying: "Americans’ deep political fault lines are clear and engrained in our psyche and politics," and talk of national divorce or secession "leaves us with a divided nation with little hope of reconciliation," said Cliff Young, president of Ipsos U.S. Public Affairs.

What we're watching: Asked who's driving polarization, respondents were four times as likely to blame "political and social elites" (61%) than "how ordinary Americans think and behave" (15%).

Methodology: This Axios/Ipsos Poll was conducted March 10–13 by Ipsos on its online survey panels in English. This poll is based on a sample of 1,018 general population adults age 18 or older, weighted on age, gender, race/ethnicity, education, and location to be nationally representative.