Poland to transfer fighter jets to Ukraine
Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Thursday that Poland will transfer four of its MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine in the coming days and plans to send others, as well, AP reports.
Why it matters: The transfer would make Poland the first NATO member to answer Kyiv's call for aircraft to help it further prevent Russia from securing air superiority over Ukraine.
- The Ukrainian Air Force already operates MiG-29 jets, so they will likely be able to use the Polish aircraft right away.
What they're saying: Duda said Poland will transfer additional planes after they have been serviced, per AP.
- Duda did not say whether other countries plan to join Poland in fulfilling Ukraine's request for aircraft. A Polish government spokesman said on Wednesday that other countries have also pledged MiGs to Ukraine, but he did not name them.
The big picture: Ukrainian officials have been calling on European countries and the U.S. to supply Ukraine with fighter jets or establish a "no-fly" zone over the country since the start of Russia's invasion.
- In addition to Poland, Slovakia has said it would be willing to transfer its MiG-29 jet fighters as part of an international coalition and has urged its allies to make a similar pledge.
- The U.S. in March 2022 rejected a plan from the Polish government to deploy Poland's entire fleet of MiG-29 jets to the U.S., which would have allowed the U.S. to transfer the Soviet-era aircraft to Ukraine's military.
