Poland to transfer fighter jets to Ukraine

Polish MIG-29 fighter jets at an air force base in Malbork, Poland in August 2021. Photo: Cuneyt Karadag/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Thursday that Poland will transfer four of its MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine in the coming days and plans to send others, as well, AP reports.

Why it matters: The transfer would make Poland the first NATO member to answer Kyiv's call for aircraft to help it further prevent Russia from securing air superiority over Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Air Force already operates MiG-29 jets, so they will likely be able to use the Polish aircraft right away.

What they're saying: Duda said Poland will transfer additional planes after they have been serviced, per AP.

Duda did not say whether other countries plan to join Poland in fulfilling Ukraine's request for aircraft. A Polish government spokesman said on Wednesday that other countries have also pledged MiGs to Ukraine, but he did not name them.

The big picture: Ukrainian officials have been calling on European countries and the U.S. to supply Ukraine with fighter jets or establish a "no-fly" zone over the country since the start of Russia's invasion.

In addition to Poland, Slovakia has said it would be willing to transfer its MiG-29 jet fighters as part of an international coalition and has urged its allies to make a similar pledge.

The U.S. in March 2022 rejected a plan from the Polish government to deploy Poland's entire fleet of MiG-29 jets to the U.S., which would have allowed the U.S. to transfer the Soviet-era aircraft to Ukraine's military.

