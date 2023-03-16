The Pentagon released declassified footage Thursday that it says shows a Russian jet conducting "an unsafe and unprofessional intercept" with a U.S. drone over the Black Sea earlier this week.

Driving the news: The 42-second video shows a Russian Su-27 jet approaching the MQ-9 Reaper drone and releasing fuel as it neared the U.S. aircraft on Tuesday.

A jet is then seen approaching the drone for the second time and colliding with it before the feed cuts out.

The footage appears to show damage to the drone's propeller.

The big picture: The collision led to the "complete loss" of the drone, the U.S. European Command said

The incident followed a "pattern of dangerous actions by Russian pilots while interacting with U.S. and Allied aircraft over international airspace," it added.

A top Russian official on Wednesday said that Russia would attempt to recover the remains of the drone.