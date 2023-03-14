Russian jet collides with U.S. drone over Black Sea
Two Russian jets crashed into a U.S. drone above the Black Sea on Tuesday, forcing the U.S. to bring the drone down.
Driving the news: The incident is part of a "pattern of dangerous actions by Russian pilots while interacting with U.S. and Allied aircraft over international airspace," U.S. European Command said in a press release.
Zoom in: The collision occurred when one of the Russian Su-27 jets struck the propeller of the MQ-9 drone, resulting an a “complete loss” of the drone, U.S. Air Force Gen. James B. Hecker said in the press release.
- Before the crash, the jets had “dumped fuel on and flew in front” the drone, in a manner the U.S. military described as “reckless, environmentally unsound and unprofessional.”
The big picture: When asked about the collision at a press briefing Tuesday, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said President Biden had already been briefed on the matter.
- Such intercepts between U.S. and Russian aircraft over the Black Sea are not uncommon, but Tuesday's collision was unique because of how "unsafe and unprofessional" it was, Kirby noted.
- "I want to stress that this MQ-9 was operating in international airspace over international waters, and posed a threat to nobody," he said, adding that the incident would not deter the U.S. from operating in international airspace over the Black Sea.
Editor's note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.