Tyson lays off 1,700 workers, shutters 2 poultry plants
Tyson Foods will close two poultry plants in Arkansas and Virginia as the company lays off nearly 1,700 workers, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The big picture: The closures are part of a larger effort to improve operations and optimize capacity at each plant, Tyson said in a statement.
Details: The two plants — located in Van Buren, Arkansas and Glen Allen, Virginia — were notified Monday, the Journal reports.
- The Arkansas plant has nearly 1,000 workers while the Virginia plant has nearly 700 workers.
- The company has about 124,000 employees in the U.S. according to its most recent annual securities filing.
What they're saying: "The current scale and inability to economically improve operations has led to the difficult decision to close the facilities," Tyson said.