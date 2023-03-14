Short-term Treasury yields crash

Data: FDSChart; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Money flooded into U.S. government bonds on Monday after the collapse of SVB and Signature Bank.

What happened: The yield on the two-year U.S. Treasury note plunged by more than half a percentage point (bond yields go down as prices go up).

That may not sound like much — but in the world of government bonds, moves of this magnitude are incredibly rare.

The last time we saw a one-day move this large was on Sept. 17, 2001, when markets first reopened — and then tumbled — after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Besides that, the only day that comes close is Oct. 21, 1987, in the aftermath of the stock market crash.

What it means: It's hard to say exactly — there are a lot of competing motivators at play.