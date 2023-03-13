Sabina Matos vies for history in Rhode Island special election

Rhode Island Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos is attempting to become the first Dominican American woman in Congress, announcing Monday she'll run for the seat soon to be vacated by Democratic Rep. David Ciciline.

The big picture: The announcement by Matos comes as Dominican political power has grown in recent years, particularly in northeast states like Rhode Island, Massachusetts and New York.

Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) was elected in 2016 as the first Dominican American to serve in Congress.

Estela Reyes is one of two Dominican American state lawmakers in Massachusetts.

Leonela Felix, another Dominican American, is a member of the Rhode Island House of Representatives serving Pawtucket.

Driving the news: Dominicans have advanced politically because they took chances, Matos previously told Axios.

"We are willing to get in the arena and put ourselves out there," said Matos. "I think that's also one of the reasons why we are at this moment right now."

Background: Matos served on the Providence city council for a little over a decade, before she was appointed as lieutenant governor in April 2021.