A bear looks after her three cubs in North Slope Borough, Alaska on May 25, 2019. Photo: Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Biden administration announced Monday it will approve ConocoPhillips' Willow oil project located on a portion of Alaska's North Slope that is one of the last unspoiled wilderness areas in America.

Why it matters: The project, which is estimated to produce about 576 million barrels of oil over 30 years, is seen as a key test of Biden's climate commitments, as well as his energy priorities.

The big picture: The administration is not approving the entire project that ConocoPhillips originally asked for, which was for five well pads.

Instead, the go-ahead is being given for three pads, which will slightly reduce the project's emissions footprint and cut its impact on the sensitive ecosystems in the region.

The approval also relinquishes ConocoPhillips' land rights to about 68,000 acres in that area.

The Department of Interior's environmental analysis found the big new project would create annual emissions that equate to less than 1 percent of total U.S. annual emissions in 2019, the analysis found.

Between the lines: The total annual emissions from the project would be equivalent to the emissions from 1.2 coal-fired power plants per year, the environmental analysis found.

Yes, but: Its approval comes as numerous studies show that in order to meet global climate goals, emissions from fossil fuels must rapidly decline.

The environmental analysis makes clear that the project would contribute to climate change.

Threat level: Interior's analysis details the sweeping changes global warming is having on the area where Willow would be built, which is one of the fastest-warming locations on Earth.

It even includes the possibility that permafrost thaw may pose challenges for project infrastructure, while also accelerating the release of greenhouse gases.

