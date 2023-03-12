DGA alum brings West Coast political firm to D.C.
Marshall Cohen, who most recently led the Democratic Governors Association as political director, is joining KMM Strategies as a partner and opening its first D.C. office.
Why it matters: The West Coast-based political media firm works with several Democrats who will be in highly competitive races in 2024 — including Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) — and in red states where Cohen has spent the last decade helping Democrats make unlikely gains for the DGA.
The backdrop: Democrats are defending numerous seats in red and purple states next cycle that could decide control of the Senate and chip away at the party’s gubernatorial gains in 2022.
- KMM Strategies’ D.C. office will help broaden their footprint across the party, Cohen told Axios, while showcasing the victories they’ve helped achieve so far.
Zoom in: As executive director of the DGA, Cohen oversaw 36 races in 2022 and ended the cycle with the best midterm gubernatorial outcome for the president's party since 1986.
- Cohen has developed a record of winning in tough environments, delivering the governorship for Democrats in Kentucky and Louisiana in 2019; defending North Carolina in 2020; and beating expectations in 2022 with wins in Kansas, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Arizona.
Details: At KMM, Cohen will be working with candidates and campaigns daily on high-level political strategy while also advising on budgets and communications.
- KMM is known for telling candidates’ stories in creative and compelling ways, which Cohen said is how they‘ve managed to connect best with voters in otherwise tough territory.
- The firm's powerful clients include Senate President Pro Tempore Patty Murray (D-Wash.), House Democratic Caucus chair Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.), Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chair Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.), and Congressional Black Caucus whip Rep. Marilyn Strickland (D-Wash.).