Everything you need to know about Oscars 2023

Oscar statues await painting during preparations for the Academy Awards on March 8 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

The red carpet is rolling out for the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday, as producers hope to boost the show's ratings and move past last year's controversy when Will Smith slapped host Chris Rock on stage.

The big picture: "Everything Everywhere All at Once" has picked up the most Oscar nominations this year, bringing new and returning faces to the show, including a performance by Rihanna.

"You’re going to see a show that is much more immersive, much more nominee-focused, and much more focused on all of the disciplines of filmmaking," Academy CEO Bill Kramer said recently in an interview with Time.

The Academy is also better prepared for the unexpected. A year after the on-stage slapping incident, a "crisis team" will be on hand to handle any surprises, Kramer said.

How to watch Oscars 2023

The Oscars will be held Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony will start at 8 pm EST, preceded by the official red carpet countdown at 6:30 pm.

The show will broadcast live on ABC.

Viewers can also stream it on ABC.com or on the ABC app with and cable or satellite provider login.

Alternatively, they will be able to stream it with a subscription to Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV or Fubo TV.

Who is hosting and presenting Oscars 2023

Jimmy Kimmel will host solo. It's his third time on the job, the last time being in 2018.

"Things don’t always go as planned. So you have a host in place who can really pivot and manage those moments," The Academy CEO said about Kimmel and his experience with live TV.

There are dozens of presenters, including Halle Berry, Harrison Ford, Kate Hudson, Mindy Kaling, Eva Longoria, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Elizabeth Olsen, Pedro Pascal, John Travolta, and Antonio Banderas.

Elizabeth Banks, Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, Hugh Grant, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Deepika Padukone, Florence Pugh, are also presenting.

Absent from the list is Will Smith. He will not be presenting best actor — as is customary for the previous year's winner — as he is banned from the Academy for 10 years.

2023 Oscar nominees for best picture

The movies nominated for best picture include "All Quiet on the Western Front," "Avatar: The Way of Water," "The Banshees of Inisherin," "Elvis," "Everything Everywhere All at Once," "The Fabelmans," "Tár," "Top Gun: Maverick," "Triangle of Sadness," and "Women Talking."

The total box office gross for this year's Oscar Best Picture nominees is the highest in 13 years, led by "Avatar: The Way of Water" and "Top Gun: Maverick," Axios' Tim Baysinger reports.

This year's 10 nominees have an average theater gross of nearly $400 million.

A24's science comedy "Everything Everywhere All at Once" has picked up the most Oscar nominations (11) for an individual film this year, followed by Netflix's war drama "All Quiet on the Western Front" (9) and Searchlight's "The Banshees of Inisherin," (9), Axios' Sara Fischer writes.

Last year, "CODA" was the big winner and the year prior, "Nomadland" won Best Picture.

Academy Awards’ performers

Rihanna will perform "Lift Me Up," which is nominated for original song, from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will make their Oscars debut performing nominated song "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR."

Sofia Carson, accompanied by songwriter Diane Warren, will perform nominated song "Applause" from "Tell It like a Woman."

Nominee Lady Gaga will not be singing "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick" due to a scheduling conflict, show producers said, per the L.A. Times.

Lenny Kravitz will perform during the "In Memoriam" section.

