Former Trump lawyer censured over false statements on 2020 election

Jenna Ellis conduct a news conference at the Republican National Committee on Nov. 19, 2020. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Former Trump legal adviser Jenna Ellis has been publicly censured by a Colorado judge, the state's Supreme Court announced.

Driving the news: Ellis admitted in state disciplinary proceedings that while serving as counsel to then-President Trump and his campaign, she made at least 10 public misrepresentations about the 2020 presidential election, including falsely stating the election was "stolen."

Presiding disciplinary judge Bryon Large wrote in an opinion signed Wednesday that Ellis "repeatedly made misrepresentations on national television and on Twitter, undermining the American public's confidence in the 2020 presidential election."

Between the lines: The public censure "reinforces that even if engaged in political speech, there is a line attorneys cannot cross, particularly when they are speaking in a representative capacity," the Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel said in a statement.

Worth noting: Despite the admission in the stipulation, Ellis tweeted Thursday: "I would NEVER lie. Lying requires INTENTIONALLY making a false statement. I never did that, nor did I stipulate to or admit that."