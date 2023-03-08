Skip to main content
2023-03-08 - Technology

Good luck finding a Tesla Supercharger to charge your non-Tesla

Joann Muller
Image of a Tesla Supercharger station

Only eight Tesla Superchargers are currently open to non-Teslas. Photo: Nina Riggio/Bloomberg via Getty Images

We were excited to learn during our recent electric vehicle (EV) road trip that Tesla was opening a portion of its charging network to non-Tesla vehicles.

  • It seemed like a great opportunity to use Tesla's installed "magic dock" to plug in the Kia EV6 we drove from Michigan to Florida and back again.

Yes, but: After researching available charging sites, it turns out that only eight of Tesla's 1,400 Supercharger stations are open to non-Teslas so far.

  • Six of them are in upstate New York, and only two are accessible in California, the country's largest EV market.

Why it matters: Broader access to Tesla's nationwide charging network is one way the Biden administration hopes to spur EV adoption.

The big picture: Tesla has an estimated 17,500 Supercharger plugs across the United States.

  • There are thousands more slower "destination" Tesla chargers at places like hotels and restaurants.

Driving the news: The White House announced Feb. 15 that Tesla would make at least 7,500 Tesla chargers available to all EVs by the end of 2024.

  • That includes at least 3,500 plugs at new and existing 250-kW Superchargers. The remainder will be destination chargers.
  • Tesla also plans to double the size of its network by 2024, which will make it eligible for federal tax credits.

The bottom line: At this rate, Tesla's charging network will remain a competitive advantage for a long time.

