Good luck finding a Tesla Supercharger to charge your non-Tesla
We were excited to learn during our recent electric vehicle (EV) road trip that Tesla was opening a portion of its charging network to non-Tesla vehicles.
- It seemed like a great opportunity to use Tesla's installed "magic dock" to plug in the Kia EV6 we drove from Michigan to Florida and back again.
Yes, but: After researching available charging sites, it turns out that only eight of Tesla's 1,400 Supercharger stations are open to non-Teslas so far.
- Six of them are in upstate New York, and only two are accessible in California, the country's largest EV market.
Why it matters: Broader access to Tesla's nationwide charging network is one way the Biden administration hopes to spur EV adoption.
The big picture: Tesla has an estimated 17,500 Supercharger plugs across the United States.
- There are thousands more slower "destination" Tesla chargers at places like hotels and restaurants.
Driving the news: The White House announced Feb. 15 that Tesla would make at least 7,500 Tesla chargers available to all EVs by the end of 2024.
- That includes at least 3,500 plugs at new and existing 250-kW Superchargers. The remainder will be destination chargers.
- Tesla also plans to double the size of its network by 2024, which will make it eligible for federal tax credits.
The bottom line: At this rate, Tesla's charging network will remain a competitive advantage for a long time.