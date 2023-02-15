Tesla will open charging network to other EVs

A Tesla car charges at supercharger location in Hawthorne, Calif. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

Tesla has agreed to make part of its extensive charging network available to drivers of other brands, the White House said Wednesday.

Driving the news: The company will make at least 7,500 chargers nationwide available by the end of next year, per a White House summary.

At least 3,500 new and existing open-access chargers will be on highway corridors to "expand freedom of travel for all EVs."

Others will be at spots like "hotels and restaurants in urban and rural locations."

Why it matters: The move by the country's dominant EV player will help expand what remains limited national access to public charging.

Drivers' confidence they can find charging is important for speeding up the transition to EVs, which remain a small but growing share of sales.

The intrigue: Tesla's agreement follows "intense lobbying from the Biden administration," the Washington Post reports.

"The upgrades will allow Tesla to qualify for federal dollars" under the administration’s plans to help the country have a national network of 500,000 chargers by 2030, per Politico.

Zoom in: The chargers Tesla will open up to other brands include supercharger stations near highways and other locations such as hotels and restaurants.

The company will more than double its network of superchargers, which are manufactured in Buffalo, New York.

Catch up fast: The news came in a wider set of White House announcements about efforts to boost charging.

They include final Transportation Department standards for chargers built using billions of federal dollars made available under the bipartisan infrastructure law.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.