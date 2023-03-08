NAU, Lafayette could make history

Northern Arizona (12-22) and Lafayette (11-22) play in their respective conference tournament finals Wednesday night.

Why it matters: If they win, they'll have the worst records of any teams to ever make the men's NCAA Tournament.

No. 9 seed NAU will face No. 2 seed Montana State for the Big Sky Tournament title (11:30pm ET, ESPN2)

No. 6 seed Lafayette will face No. 1 seed Colgate for the Patriot League title (7:30pm ET, CBSSN)

Context: The worst record of any NCAA Tournament team is 11-18, a mark shared by 1995 FIU, 1996 UCF and 1997 Fairfield.

The big picture: Just 18 teams have ever made the NCAA Tournament with a losing record. None have made it past the first round, losing by an average of 25 points.

