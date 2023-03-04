Jan. 6 rioter pleads guilty to attacking officer, stealing badge

Rioters clash with police on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Photo: Brent Stirton/Getty Images

A Jan. 6 rioter pleaded guilty Friday after being caught on video stealing D.C. police officer Michael Fanone's radio and badge while a mob attacked him, per court records.

Driving the news: Thomas F. Sibick of Buffalo pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting or impeding an officer, and to two counts of theft in a federal court.

Sibick faces anywhere from just under three to nearly six years in prison, according to sentencing guidelines listed in his plea agreement.

The big picture: Sibick is the latest person to plead guilty to assaulting Fanone, after Daniel Rodriguez and Albuquerque Head both pleaded guilty within the last year to their part in the attack.

Background: Fanone suffered a minor heart attack and a traumatic brain injury after he was dragged into the crowd, beaten, and tased during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Last year, he testified about his experience before the House's Jan. 6 committee.

Fanone resigned from the force in Dec. 2021.

What's next: Sibick is scheduled to be sentenced on July 28.