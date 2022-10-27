46 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Jan. 6 rioter who dragged officer into mob sentenced to 90 months in prison
A judge on Thursday sentenced a Jan. 6 rioter who dragged Washington Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone into the pro-Trump mob to more than seven years in prison, the Department of Justice said.
Why it matters: It's the second longest sentence a Jan. 6 rioter has received so far, AP reports.
Driving the news: U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said that Albuquerque Head, 43, was responsible for "some of the darkest acts committed on one of our nation’s darkest days," per AP.
- Head assaulted police officers on Jan. 6, including by dragging Fanone, who was guarding a tunnel on the Lower West Terrace, into a mob outside the tunnel.
- "Head wrapped his arm around this officer’s neck and pulled him into the crowd of rioters outside the tunnel, yelling 'I got one!'" per the DOJ.
- "The officer attempted to break free of the hold, but Head pulled him further into the crowd for 25 seconds."
- "After the officer pushed away from Head, rioters assaulted, tased, and robbed the officer of his badge and radio while he was in the mob," per the DOJ.
- "He was your prey. He was your trophy," Jackson said, AP reports.
- Fanone, who wrote a book about his experiences on Jan 6., experienced a minor heart attack and a traumatic brain injury after he was dragged into the mob.
The big picture: Head was arrested in April 2021 and he pleaded guilty on May 6, 2022, to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers, per the DOJ.
