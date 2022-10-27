Jan. 6 rioter who dragged officer into mob sentenced to 90 months in prison

Former President Trump supporters clash with police on Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Brent Stirton/Getty Images

A judge on Thursday sentenced a Jan. 6 rioter who dragged Washington Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone into the pro-Trump mob to more than seven years in prison, the Department of Justice said.

Why it matters: It's the second longest sentence a Jan. 6 rioter has received so far, AP reports.

Driving the news: U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said that Albuquerque Head, 43, was responsible for "some of the darkest acts committed on one of our nation’s darkest days," per AP.

Head assaulted police officers on Jan. 6, including by dragging Fanone, who was guarding a tunnel on the Lower West Terrace, into a mob outside the tunnel.

"Head wrapped his arm around this officer’s neck and pulled him into the crowd of rioters outside the tunnel, yelling 'I got one!'" per the DOJ.

"The officer attempted to break free of the hold, but Head pulled him further into the crowd for 25 seconds."

"After the officer pushed away from Head, rioters assaulted, tased, and robbed the officer of his badge and radio while he was in the mob," per the DOJ.

"He was your prey. He was your trophy," Jackson said, AP reports.

Fanone, who wrote a book about his experiences on Jan 6., experienced a minor heart attack and a traumatic brain injury after he was dragged into the mob.

The big picture: Head was arrested in April 2021 and he pleaded guilty on May 6, 2022, to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers, per the DOJ.

Go deeper... Jan. 6 meeting updates: Panel has "information" to consider criminal referrals