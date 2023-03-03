Self-driving car fears on the rise

Data: AAA. Chart: Axios Visuals

Nearly 70% of drivers say they're afraid of fully self-driving cars, according to a new AAA survey — up from 55% a year ago. About a quarter say they're unsure, while just 9% say they trust them.

Why it matters: Carmakers are rushing to add automation to new models. But this survey shows they have lots more work to do to convince drivers the features are safe.

Driving the news: The spike is likely tied to recent headline-grabbing incidents involving assisted-driving technology, as well as the proliferation of such systems more broadly.

The survey also captures sentiment from drivers who aren't adopting automated driving technology themselves but have concerns about sharing the road with others who are.

The intrigue: AAA also found that a sizable chunk of drivers misunderstands current self- and assisted-driving systems' capabilities.

The survey found that nearly 1 in 10 drivers believe they can buy a vehicle that drives itself while they sleep.

Reality check: No such vehicle is on the market.