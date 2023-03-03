46 mins ago - Technology
Self-driving car fears on the rise
Nearly 70% of drivers say they're afraid of fully self-driving cars, according to a new AAA survey — up from 55% a year ago. About a quarter say they're unsure, while just 9% say they trust them.
Why it matters: Carmakers are rushing to add automation to new models. But this survey shows they have lots more work to do to convince drivers the features are safe.
Driving the news: The spike is likely tied to recent headline-grabbing incidents involving assisted-driving technology, as well as the proliferation of such systems more broadly.
- The survey also captures sentiment from drivers who aren't adopting automated driving technology themselves but have concerns about sharing the road with others who are.
The intrigue: AAA also found that a sizable chunk of drivers misunderstands current self- and assisted-driving systems' capabilities.
- The survey found that nearly 1 in 10 drivers believe they can buy a vehicle that drives itself while they sleep.
Reality check: No such vehicle is on the market.