The automaker path to autonomous cars has changed

After this week's seismic collapse of leading autonomous driving startup Argo AI, it's tempting to think self-driving cars will never materialize. But as a tail-end baby boomer, I'm sticking with my long-held belief: Self-driving cars will be widely available just about the time authorities decide to yank my driver's license.

Why it matters: The promise of self-driving cars hasn't changed. They'll make the roads safer, reducing the roughly 43,000 fatalities from motor vehicle crashes each year in the U.S.

And they'll make transportation more accessible for those who don't drive or can't afford to, including people who are elderly, blind or disabled and even children.

What's changed: How carmakers see the path to autonomy.

Instead of shooting for the moon — cars that fully drive themselves in all conditions — many automakers are adopting an interim strategy of equipping cars with partial automation to handle the worst aspects of driving.

It's easier and cheaper, and they can do that soon, with many of the same sensors and software they've been developing for fully autonomous cars.

A few carmakers, including GM, Ford and Tesla, already offer hands-free technology for some stretches of highway driving.

Even more advanced systems are coming soon from Mercedes-Benz, Volvo Cars and others that will take over during traffic jams and don't require human supervision, so drivers can relax or even catch up on email.

Driving the news: Ford CEO Jim Farley explained the shift in his company's thinking on Wednesday after announcing the Argo pullout (Ford's joint-venture partner, Volkswagen AG, is also stepping away).

When Ford first invested in Argo back in 2017, it expected to bring robotaxis to market by 2021.

"But things have changed, and there's a huge opportunity right now for Ford to give time — the most valuable commodity in modern life — back to millions of customers while they're in their vehicles," Farley said.

What they're saying: Gartner mobility analyst Mike Ramsey called the Argo pullout "a turning point" for AV investors, who have spent $75 billion on the technology since 2010, according to AlixPartners, a global consulting firm.

"The obstacles to having a fully autonomous system that is better than humans are significant, and the business case for selling partial autonomy as a comfort feature is pretty good," says Ramsey.

"A lot of companies and their investors have to be asking how long they can remain committed to pursuing it."

"Clearly the financial markets don't see this as a viable business right now," added Guidehouse Insights analyst Sam Abuelsamid, citing the plummeting stock prices of publicly traded AV companies such as Aurora and TuSimple.

Another sign: Mobileye, the self-driving Intel unit that went public this week, was valued at just $17 billion, well below the expected $50 billion mark. After a first-day pop, its stock has retreated too.

The other side: Those still pursuing fully self-driving technology aren't flinching — yet.

Many have deep pockets behind them, such as Google-backed Waymo, GM's Cruise, Hyundai's Motional and Amazon's Zoox.

"What's happening here is that the companies with the best product have pulled ahead and are accelerating," Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt told GM investors the day before Argo's shutdown was announced.

"What we're seeing now is much like what happened to the automobile industry," says Chris Urmson, CEO and co-founder of Aurora, which is working on self-driving trucks.

"At the beginning of the 20th century, there were over 250 manufacturers. By the 1930s, there were only three. This doesn't mean the industry was a failure — it means it was an incredibly lucrative opportunity that attracted a lot of competition but was also extremely challenging."

The big picture: As companies and investors tighten their belts amid economic concerns, startups working on self-driving cars, next-gen virtual reality and all sorts of other cutting-edge tech will find it harder to raise cash — but that doesn't mean those innovations will never see the light of day.