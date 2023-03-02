Starbucks demonstrated "egregious" misconduct in union fight, judge rules

The Starbucks logo is seen in 2008. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Starbucks committed "egregious and widespread misconduct" while trying to stop labor union campaigns, a federal administrative law judge ruled Wednesday.

Driving the news: Following a hearing in an unfair labor practice case filed by a Starbucks union, Judge Michael A. Rosas ordered the company to reinstate seven workers, give backpay and damages compensation, have interim CEO Howard Schultz read a notice to employees and bargain with members.

The coffee giant showed "a general disregard for the employees’ fundamental rights," the judge wrote.

Context: Starbucks Workers United filed more than 30 charges alleging unfair labor practices committed by Starbucks at 21 stores in the Buffalo, New York area.

The judge found that Starbucks retaliated against employees affiliated with the union when they began a union drive in 2021.

Since then, 268 of the nearly 9,000 company-owned stores in the U.S. have voted to unionize, per the Washington Post.

Of note: The order comes the same day Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions committee will vote to subpoena Schultz to testify about the company's "lack of compliance with labor laws."

Zoom out: The National Labor Relations Board has lodged 77 complaints against the company since around 2019 for unfair practices — possibly the most complaints filed by the board against a company in recent history, Axios' Emily Peck writes.

Starbucks has aggressively tried to fend off unionization, though the company has denied violating labor law and assertions about the anti-union activity.

What's next: The parties have until March 28 to file an appeal.