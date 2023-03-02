Connor McDavid is on fire

The best hockey player on the planet has never been hotter than he is right now. Few athletes ever have.

Driving the news: Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid scored two goals on Wednesday to become the fifth player in National Hockey League history with five straight multi-goal games, joining Punch Broadbent, Joe Malone, Alexander Mogilny and Mario Lemieux.

The streak:

Looking ahead: If McDavid scores multiple goals against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday, he'll join Broadbent — who played so long ago (1912-1929) he served in WWI — as the only players to do so in six straight games.

The big picture: McDavid, 26, is running away with the Hart Trophy (MVP) amid a season for the ages. He leads the NHL in goals (52) and assists (66), and his 118 points are 28 more than any other player.