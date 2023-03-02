Connor McDavid is on fire
The best hockey player on the planet has never been hotter than he is right now. Few athletes ever have.
Driving the news: Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid scored two goals on Wednesday to become the fifth player in National Hockey League history with five straight multi-goal games, joining Punch Broadbent, Joe Malone, Alexander Mogilny and Mario Lemieux.
The streak:
- Feb. 21: 2 goals, 1 assist (Oilers 4, Philadelphia Flyers 2)
- Feb. 24: 2 goals, 2 assists (Oilers 7, Pittsburgh Penguins 2)
- Feb. 25: 2 goals, 2 assists (Columbus Blue Jackets 6, Oilers 5)
- Feb. 27: 2 goals (Bruins 3, Oilers 2)
- March 1: 2 goals, 1 assist (Oilers 5, Toronto Maple Leafs 2)
Looking ahead: If McDavid scores multiple goals against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday, he'll join Broadbent — who played so long ago (1912-1929) he served in WWI — as the only players to do so in six straight games.
The big picture: McDavid, 26, is running away with the Hart Trophy (MVP) amid a season for the ages. He leads the NHL in goals (52) and assists (66), and his 118 points are 28 more than any other player.
- Nikita Kucherov's 128 points in 2018-19 are the most in a season this century. McDavid needs just 11 points to surpass that — and the Oilers have 2o games left.
- If McDavid continues at his current pace (1.9 points per game), he'll finish with 156 points, surpassing Steve Yzerman (155 points in 1988-89) for the 14th-most ever in a season. Only Wayne Gretzky and Lemieux ever had more.