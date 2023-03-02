Skip to main content
Connor McDavid is on fire

Kendall Baker
Connor McDavid

Photo: Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The best hockey player on the planet has never been hotter than he is right now. Few athletes ever have.

Driving the news: Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid scored two goals on Wednesday to become the fifth player in National Hockey League history with five straight multi-goal games, joining Punch Broadbent, Joe Malone, Alexander Mogilny and Mario Lemieux.

The streak:

Looking ahead: If McDavid scores multiple goals against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday, he'll join Broadbent — who played so long ago (1912-1929) he served in WWI — as the only players to do so in six straight games.

The big picture: McDavid, 26, is running away with the Hart Trophy (MVP) amid a season for the ages. He leads the NHL in goals (52) and assists (66), and his 118 points are 28 more than any other player.

  • Nikita Kucherov's 128 points in 2018-19 are the most in a season this century. McDavid needs just 11 points to surpass that — and the Oilers have 2o games left.
  • If McDavid continues at his current pace (1.9 points per game), he'll finish with 156 points, surpassing Steve Yzerman (155 points in 1988-89) for the 14th-most ever in a season. Only Wayne Gretzky and Lemieux ever had more.
