Man arrested for threatening to kill Michigan attorney general, other Jewish officials

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) said on Thursday the FBI confirmed that a Michigan man allegedly threatened on social media to kill her and other members of the Michigan government who are Jewish.

Driving the news: The FBI alleged in a criminal complaint against the man that he tweeted in February that he was "heading back to Michigan now threatening to carry out the punishment of death to anyone that is jewish [sic] in the Michigan govt if they don’t leave, or confess."

The man, Jack Eugene Carpenter III, a Tipton, Michigan, resident, was charged with making threatening interstate communications, as the FBI determined he sent the threats on social media while in Texas.

Carpenter was also previously arrested on assault charges and was under investigation by the Michigan State Police for the alleged theft of a handgun from his girlfriend, the FBI said.

At the time of the charge against him, Carpenter had three handguns registered with the Michigan Law Enforcement Information Network, the FBI said.

Carpenter is in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, court documents show.

What they're saying: "The FBI has confirmed I was a target of the heavily armed defendant in this matter," Nessel tweeted, linking to a story from the Jewish Telegraphic Agency about the case.

"It is my sincere hope that the federal authorities take this offense just as seriously as my Hate Crimes & Domestic Terrorism Unit takes plots to murder elected officials," Nessel added.

The big picture: Several members of Michigan's state government are Jewish, including Nessel and multiple state senators and representatives.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin, who represents Michigan's Seventh Congressional District, is also Jewish. Her office did not immediately respond to Axios' inquiry about whether she had been contacted by the FBI.

