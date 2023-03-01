Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

The S&P 500 dropped sharply in February, as a decline in healthcare and energy shares offset a solid showing for tech stocks.

The big picture: After notching gains of 6% in January, February's stumble suggests that investors' path to recouping last year's ugly losses may not be straightforward.

The S&P is now up just 3.4% for the year.

Flashback: The index fell 19.4% in 2022, its worst showing since 2008.

Zoom in: Energy stocks were the worst-performing part of the market during February, despite generating massive profits last year.