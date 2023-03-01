Home foreclosures are ticking back up

Data: Black Knight; Chart: Axios Visuals

Home foreclosures have ticked back up over the past four months, according to data provider Black Knight. But don't be alarmed — they're still well below pre-2020 levels, and nowhere in the vicinity of the foreclosure crisis of 2008.

Why it matters: This is a return to the before times. Pandemic-era housing assistance programs are winding down. Folks who hadn't been paying their mortgage are either working out new arrangements with lenders, selling their homes or going into foreclosure.

"We're moving into more of a normal market," says Andy Walden, vice president of enterprise research and strategy at Black Knight.

Plus: While foreclosure starts are increasing, overall levels of distress in the mortgage market are, well, not distressing.