Schumer, Jeffries call on Fox News to stop spreading election lies

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries sent a letter Wednesday calling for Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch to direct his network's hosts to "stop spreading false election narratives."

The big picture: The demand letter comes after Murdoch acknowledged in a newly unsealed legal deposition that Fox News hosts knowingly promoted the false theory that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Trump.

The Democratic leaders also demand in the letter that Murdoch direct his Fox News hosts to "admit on the air that they were wrong to engage in such negligent behavior."

What they're saying: "The leadership of your company was aware of the dangers of broadcasting these outlandish claims," Schumer and Jeffries wrote.

"By your own account, Donald Trump's election lies were 'damaging' and 'really crazy stuff,'" the letter stated.

"Despite that shocking admission, Fox News hosts have continued to peddle election denialism to the American people."

"This sets a dangerous precedent that ignores basic journalistic fact-checking principles and public accountability," the leaders said.

State of play: Murdoch said in a now unsealed deposition that he regrets the decision to allow Fox News personalities to push election falsehoods.

"I would have liked us to be stronger in denouncing it, in hindsight,” he said.

