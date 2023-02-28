First look: Obama speechwriter reveals tricks of the trade
One of former President Obama’s speechwriters will be out with a book next year on how everyday citizens can connect with their audiences.
Driving the news: Terry Szuplat, one of Obama’s longest-serving wordsmiths, has signed a deal with HarperCollins to publish a book that he’s been noodling on for more than a year: "Well Said: Find Your Voice, Speak Your Mind, Inspire Any Audience."
Why it matters: White House speechwriters have deep insights into any president’s strengths and weaknesses.
- They learn to write for all audiences, from passionate ideological crowds to apolitical sports gatherings, where fans just want to relive a storybook season.
- Szuplat plans to take his insights and show any leader — large or small — how to speak to their communities or companies.
Between the lines: Speechwriters in any White House are often better versed in the policy disputes — and dirty knife fights — than the top political officials.
- Competing factions litigate their arguments right up until a speech is loaded into the teleprompter.
- Szuplat will mix Obama anecdotes, and the occasional behind-the-scenes story, along with practical advice.
What we’re watching: Will any of the faux speeches from the Obama era — including a fun parody of Obama’s 2010 campaign stump speech — make it into print?
Go deeper: Former Biden speechwriter Jeff Nussbaum published a book last year called "Undelivered" that explored history's "what ifs."