Tornado hits Oklahoma as powerful storms slam the Plains
A severe storm system was unleashing powerful winds and triggering tornado warnings for Texas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma as it lashed the Plains on Sunday night.
Threat level: There were reports of damage and power outages in Norman after the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado had struck the Oklahoma city late Sunday.
- The local NWS tweeted that this tornado had passed near its Norman office and warned it "will impact I-40 very near Shawnee/McLoud/Dale" as it urged people to take shelter nd stay off the roads.
- The NWS' Norman office warned the threat of "damaging winds and possible embedded tornadoes" would continue as the storms moved east over Sunday night.
Driving the news: Embedded tornadoes were anticipated in the forecast derecho — which the NWS describes as a "very long lived and damaging thunderstorm with a wind damage swath that extends more than 240 miles and has wind gusts of at least 58 mph or greater along most of the length of the storm's path."
- This was forecast to have hurricane-force "widespread damaging winds and embedded swaths of significant severe gusts from 80-110 mph, centered on parts of Oklahoma" over Sunday night.
By the numbers: Nearly 75,300 customers were without power late Sunday, according to utility tracker Poweroutage.us.
- Some 68 million residents were within a high wind warning or advisory due to the threat of "widespread damaging winds" from the southern Plains to the Ohio/Tennessee Valley from Sunday afternoon through Monday night, per the NWS.
