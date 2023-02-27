Tornado hits Oklahoma as powerful storms slam the Plains

A severe storm system was unleashing powerful winds and triggering tornado warnings for Texas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma as it lashed the Plains on Sunday night.

Threat level: There were reports of damage and power outages in Norman after the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado had struck the Oklahoma city late Sunday.

Photo: National Weather Service Norman/Twitter

The local NWS tweeted that this tornado had passed near its Norman office and warned it "will impact I-40 very near Shawnee/McLoud/Dale" as it urged people to take shelter nd stay off the roads.

The NWS' Norman office warned the threat of "damaging winds and possible embedded tornadoes" would continue as the storms moved east over Sunday night.

Driving the news: Embedded tornadoes were anticipated in the forecast derecho — which the NWS describes as a "very long lived and damaging thunderstorm with a wind damage swath that extends more than 240 miles and has wind gusts of at least 58 mph or greater along most of the length of the storm's path."

This was forecast to have hurricane-force "widespread damaging winds and embedded swaths of significant severe gusts from 80-110 mph, centered on parts of Oklahoma" over Sunday night.

By the numbers: Nearly 75,300 customers were without power late Sunday, according to utility tracker Poweroutage.us.

Some 68 million residents were within a high wind warning or advisory due to the threat of "widespread damaging winds" from the southern Plains to the Ohio/Tennessee Valley from Sunday afternoon through Monday night, per the NWS.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.