Tornado hits Oklahoma as powerful storms slam the Plains

Rebecca Falconer

A severe storm system was unleashing powerful winds and triggering tornado warnings for Texas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma as it lashed the Plains on Sunday night.

Threat level: There were reports of damage and power outages in Norman after the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado had struck the Oklahoma city late Sunday.

Photo: National Weather Service Norman/Twitter
  • The local NWS tweeted that this tornado had passed near its Norman office and warned it "will impact I-40 very near Shawnee/McLoud/Dale" as it urged people to take shelter nd stay off the roads.
  • The NWS' Norman office warned the threat of "damaging winds and possible embedded tornadoes" would continue as the storms moved east over Sunday night.

Driving the news: Embedded tornadoes were anticipated in the forecast derecho — which the NWS describes as a "very long lived and damaging thunderstorm with a wind damage swath that extends more than 240 miles and has wind gusts of at least 58 mph or greater along most of the length of the storm's path."

  • This was forecast to have hurricane-force "widespread damaging winds and embedded swaths of significant severe gusts from 80-110 mph, centered on parts of Oklahoma" over Sunday night.

By the numbers: Nearly 75,300 customers were without power late Sunday, according to utility tracker Poweroutage.us.

  • Some 68 million residents were within a high wind warning or advisory due to the threat of "widespread damaging winds" from the southern Plains to the Ohio/Tennessee Valley from Sunday afternoon through Monday night, per the NWS.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

