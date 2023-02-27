"Dilbert" distributor drops comic after creator's racist comments

Scott Adams poses for a portrait in his home in Jan. 2014 in Pleasanton, Calif. Photo: Lea Suzuki/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Andrews McMeel Universal, the distributor of the long-running "Dilbert" comic strip, announced late Sunday that it was "severing" ties with creator Scott Adams.

The big picture: A slew of newspapers around the country announced that they would no longer publish "Dilbert" after Adams went on a racist rant during a livestream of his YouTube show.

He called Black Americans a "hate group" and said white people should "get the hell away from" them.

Why it matters: The distributor's decision to drop the comic strip could dramatically curb its reach around the world. It was published in 2,000 newspapers in 65 countries, according to Andrews McMeel.

State of play: Andrews McMeel Chairman Hugh Andrews and CEO and President Andy Sareyan said in a joint statement that the company was "severing our relationship” with Adams and that the move would "extend to all areas of our business" with Adams and Dilbert.