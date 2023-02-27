Surprising box office showing for "Cocaine Bear"

"Cocaine Bear" sign at the Los Angeles premiere. Photo: Araya Doheny/FilmMagic via Getty Images

"Cocaine Bear" clawed its way to a $23.1 million opening weekend, AP reports, beating out expectations.

Driving the news: Ahead of its release, the film became a viral sensation online because of its trailer, which currently has more than 18 million views on YouTube and 25 million views on Twitter. It also inspired plenty of memes.

The movie, directed by Elizabeth Banks, is based on a 1985 true story of a black bear who ate a duffle bag of cocaine in the Georgia mountains.

What they're saying: “The film absolutely delivers on its preposterous premise. People wanted to come out and have a good time at the theater," Jim Orr, Universal distribution chief, told AP.

The success of "Cocaine Bear" comes as Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" saw a massive drop at the box office.

What's next: Many sequels to "Cocaine Bear" have already been teased.