Data: Bureau of Economic Analysis via FRED; Chart: Axios Visuals

Here’s a hint about why inflation remained stubbornly high in January: Americans’ spending accelerated, after a few months of trending down.

Driving the news: Personal consumption expenditures data, out Friday, shows that even after adjusting for inflation, spending rose 1.1% in January from the month before.

That’s the biggest monthly percentage increase since March 2021 — during peak reopening fervor.

Why it matters: The Fed’s been hard at work trying to quell demand in its battle against inflation. But these figures imply that consumers, on the whole, aren’t exactly getting the message.

The impact: The growing prospect that the Fed may have to raise rates more aggressively than investors had hoped just a few months ago propelled Treasury yields higher on Friday, while the S&P 500 shed over 1%.

