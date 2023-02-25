1 hour ago - Economy & Business
Charted: Getting hitched in Vegas
Fewer Americans are getting married — but when they do tie the knot, they still love to do it in Las Vegas.
By the numbers: Roughly 4% of U.S. marriages in 2021 took place in Nevada, according to an Axios analysis of new CDC data.
- The share of U.S. marriages in Nevada has exceeded the share of the U.S. population residing in that state every year since 1920.
The big question: In 2022, the company that owns Elvis' likeness reportedly sent cease-and-desist orders to chapels conducting Elvis-themed nuptials. How will this affect Vegas’ $2 billion wedding industry, and Nevada’s marriage rate in the future?