Charted: Getting hitched in Vegas

Data: U.S. Census Bureau, CDC Vital Statistics; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios; Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Fewer Americans are getting married — but when they do tie the knot, they still love to do it in Las Vegas.

By the numbers: Roughly 4% of U.S. marriages in 2021 took place in Nevada, according to an Axios analysis of new CDC data.

The share of U.S. marriages in Nevada has exceeded the share of the U.S. population residing in that state every year since 1920.

The big question: In 2022, the company that owns Elvis' likeness reportedly sent cease-and-desist orders to chapels conducting Elvis-themed nuptials. How will this affect Vegas’ $2 billion wedding industry, and Nevada’s marriage rate in the future?