Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

The employment rate for Americans with disabilities hit a new record last year, according to government data out Thursday.

Why it matters: This is a big surge. Folks with disabilities face extraordinary obstacles when it comes to getting jobs.

High levels of bias and discrimination have long kept unemployment levels high for this group.

Zoom out: There are a few reasons for the employment increase over the last few years. For one, remote work has made it possible for more people with disabilities to work.

And, less heartening: The COVID pandemic, and especially long COVID, led to an increase in the number of Americans with disabilities.

How it works: The Bureau of Labor Statistics identifies those with disabilities through a survey it sends out each month as part of its employment report, using six questions, including asking if anyone is deaf or has difficulty hearing, is blind or has difficulty seeing. (You can read the full list in the report.)