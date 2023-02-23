Oman joins Saudi Arabia in opening airspace for Israeli airlines

El Al planes are seen at the Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv on Dec. 31, 2022. Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Oman announced on Thursday that it was opening its airspace to all civilian carriers, including Israeli planes.

Why it matters: The announcement will allow Israeli airlines to significantly shorten eastbound flights to India and China by flying over Saudi Arabia and Oman.

Driving the news: In 2018, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Oman and got a commitment from then-Sultan Qaboos to allow Israeli airlines to use Omani airspace.