Subway plans electric car charging "oasis"

Sandwich giant Subway is planning to build electric car-charging "oases" with green spaces, bathrooms and playgrounds.

It's partnering with electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure startup GenZ EV Solutions on the plan.

Why it matters: It's a hint of what's to come as companies with big retail footprints figure out creative ways to embrace the electric transition — and make a buck or two along the way.

Details: Subway plans to start with "smaller format" fast charging stations at some of its locations this year, the company says, with plans to launch the bigger "Subway Oasis" facilities sometime down the road.

The company is working with franchise owners to roll out charging stations.

What they're saying: "Equitable access to charging is essential to the adoption of EVs in the future, and Subway's scale will play an important role in democratizing charging infrastructure for millions of Americans," said GenZ CEO Jose Valls in a statement.

Of note: Electrify America, another major EV charging company, is rolling out charging oases of its own:

Rendering courtesy of Electrify America.

The bottom line: Charging an EV takes time, and today's charging areas often lack basic amenities, as Joann recently found.