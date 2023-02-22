Spotify is dialing up its AI game with a new DJ feature that offers chatter about its selections.

Why it matters: The music service is diving further into the ever-emerging artificial technology space — on the heels of other buzzy products like Microsoft's ChatGPT-driven Bing — as an established powerhouse in personalized curation.

Driving the news: Spotify announced Wednesday the beta rollout of its "DJ," which it described as part "personalized AI guide" and part commentator with a "stunningly realistic voice" on tracks and artists it serves.

The mixes, as with Spotify's robust custom playlist offerings, revisit users' old favorites and current hits and introduce new bops based on data.

Per Gizmodo, DJ "generates charming and cheeky quips after every few songs" in the vein of radio, except it'll be logging your habits to optimize your experience.

Gizmodo reports Spotify leaned on its recent acquisition of Sonantic, a London-based AI voice platform, to power DJ. Writers in-house will reportedly develop scripts.

Spotify did not immediately return Axios' request for comment.

How it works: Spotify users should be able to find DJ on the mobile app in the Music feed.

The feature is expected to be initially available to Premium subscribers in the U.S. and Canada.

Of note: The DJ's voice is based on that of an actual human — Xavier “X” Jernigan, Spotify's head of cultural partnerships who hosted its morning show "The Get Up." The company described him as the DJ's "first model" and said it will continue to iterate.

