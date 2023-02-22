False active shooter reports prompt lockdowns at Colorado schools
Several Colorado schools and an FBI facility in Denver received threatening phone calls Wednesday, prompting lockdowns.
Driving the news: The threat at the FBI facility was unfounded, and appears to be connected to "unfounded threats in other jurisdictions," the Denver Police Department confirmed to Axios.
Details: A shelter-in-place order was instituted at Boulder High School after local dispatch received a call from someone saying he had semi-automatic weapons and was prepared to go into the school.
- "The way this [911] call came in really was authentic to make you believe that we had a real active shooter in the front of the school," Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said at a press briefing.
- In the background of the call, "you can actually hear shots being fired," she added.
- The lockdown was lifted and no injuries were reported.
- Brighton High School, about 25 miles from Boulder, also received a threatening call, the local police department said, later confirming that no credible threat was found.
- Ortega Middle School, about 230 miles south of Boulder, got a call of an armed individual entering the school, triggering a lockdown that was lifted soon thereafter, per Reuters.
Meanwhile, schools in Oregon and Idaho have also been hit with fake active shooter reports this week.
The big picture: A wave of false reports of gun violence, known as "swatting," has been sweeping the country, prompting fear in students, school staff and law enforcement.
By the numbers: There were more than 180 reports of threatening call hoax incidents across 28 states from Sept. 13 through Oct. 21, NPR reported in October.
Flashback: The threats in Boulder come as the city marks the second anniversary of the March 2021 mass shooting at a Colorado supermarket that left 10 people dead.