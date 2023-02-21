United Airlines plans new family seating policy

United Airlines announced a new family seating policy on Monday that makes it easier for children under 12 to sit next to an adult in their party for free — including customers who buy the cheaper Basic Economy tickets.

Why it matters: Having to pay extra to sit together is a rising frustration for travelers on a budget.

How it works: A new seat-map feature "dynamically finds available adjacent seats at the time of booking," the airline's release says.

"The online seat engine first reviews all available free Economy seats and then opens complimentary upgrades to available Preferred Seats."

The policy will let travelers switch to another flight to the same destination without paying a difference in fare if adjacent seats are not available.

The change, which is being phased in now, will be complete by early March.