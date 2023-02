A member of the Estação Primeira de Mangueira samba school performs during the first night of Rio's Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro on Feb. 20. Photo: Mauro Pimentel/AFP via Getty Images

After the pandemic delayed and watered down last year's Carnival festival in Brazil, the party is back in full force.

Driving the news: The AP reports that 46 million people are expected to join the festivities, which officially began Friday to mark the beginning of Lent in the Catholic Church and will end Saturday with the crowning of a winning samba school in Rio's Sambódromo. Check out photos from the events.

A performer from the Estação Primeira de Mangueira samba school performs during the first night of Rio's Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro, Feb. 20. Photo: Mauro Pimentel/AFP via Getty Images

Drummers at the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome Marquês de Sapucaí in Rio de Janeiro on Feb. 20. Photo: Mauro Pimentel/AFP via Getty Images

A reveler smeared with mud participates in the Unidos do Barro Preto block parade, whose name refers to the neighborhood where the parade passes, during Carnival celebrations in Belo Horizonte, state of Minas Gerais, Brazil, on Feb. 20. Photo: Douglas Magno/AFP via Getty Images

Revelers smear mud on as they participate in the Unidos do Barro Preto block parade, whose name refers to the neighborhood where the parade passes, during Carnival celebrations in Belo Horizonte, state of Minas Gerais, Brazil, on Feb. 20. Photo: Douglas Magno/AFP via Getty Images

Members of the Beija Flor samba school perform during the second night of Rio's Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro on Feb. 21. Photo: Carl de Souza/AFP via Getty Images

Members of the Vila Isabel samba school perform at the Sambadrome Marquês de Sapucaí in Rio de Janeiro on Feb. 20. Photo: Carl de Souza/AFP via Getty Images

A float from the Vila Isabel samba school during the second night of Rio's Carnival parade at the Sambadrome Marquês de Sapucaíin Rio de Janeiro on Feb. 20. Photo: Carl de Souza/AFP via Getty Images