3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Inflation pushes travelers toward cheaper trips

Hope King
Illustration of a stack of money with a floating navigation icon on top.

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Consumers are still traveling, despite high inflation, but they're seeking out cheaper trips, Axel Hefer, the CEO of lodging search platform Trivago, tells Axios.

State of play: Instead of booking trips to Spain, global tourists are favoring cheaper destinations like Portugal, Morocco, and Turkey, Hefer noted.

  • Cost-conscious global travelers are trading down on lodging too — opting for well-rated two- and three-star hotels that offer a four-star experience.
  • Trivago data also shows trips got shorter throughout last year.

Yes, but: Even as inflation has squeezed families' budgets, they haven't been willing to cut out travel altogether.

  • "What we all learned in lockdowns and learned to appreciate is that travel is actually not discretionary spending … but it's really a basic need,” Hefer said.
  • “You need a change of scenery from time to time to stay sane.”

What to watch: Across the board, travel industry executives from American Airlines, Delta, United and Marriott anticipate wanderlust to remain strong this year.

  • Pent-up demand from Chinese tourists, the world’s largest group of outbound travelers, is one driving factor for the optimism.
