A police officer at the scene of a shooting in New Orleans on Feb. 19. Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

Police arrested a suspect after one person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting along the route of a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans on Sunday night.

The big picture: The New Orleans Police Department said officers were in the vicinity of the Krewe of Bacchus parade route when they heard shots fired and found five victims when they arrived at the scene.

It said the victims included three males and two females. One of the victims was a juvenile.

The victims were taken to the hospital, where one male victim was later pronounced deceased. The other four victims were in stable condition, police said.

The big picture: Along with the arrest of the suspected shooter, the department said two weapons were also confiscated.

Police are also investigating whether additional people were involved in the shooting.

Go deeper: Mass shootings leave Americans feeling helpless