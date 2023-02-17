6 dead in Mississippi town shooting, suspect arrested

Police tape is seen in a file photo. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Six people were fatally shot Friday in the rural Mississippi town of Arkabutla and a suspect has been taken into custody, local authorities confirmed.

Driving the news: "At this time, we believe he acted alone," Gov. Tate Reeves said on social media about the man suspected in the shootings. "His motive is not yet known."

"The investigation is ongoing and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been asked to assist in the matter," the state's Public Safety Department said.

Of note: A nearby elementary school and a high school were temporarily put on lockdown due to "an active shooter on the loose from Arkabutla," the Coldwater Elementary School wrote on its Facebook page.

The lockdown was lifted a short time later and all students and staff were deemed safe.

The Tate County Sheriff’s Department did not immediately respond to Axios' request for information.

The big picture: This marks the third mass shooting in Mississippi so far this year, according to data from Gun Violence Archive.

The research group defines a mass shooting as a situation in which at least four people are shot and either injured or killed, not including the shooter.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.