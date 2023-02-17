Updated 55 mins ago - World
6 dead in Mississippi town shooting, suspect arrested
Six people were fatally shot Friday in the rural Mississippi town of Arkabutla and a suspect has been taken into custody, local authorities confirmed.
Driving the news: "At this time, we believe he acted alone," Gov. Tate Reeves said on social media about the man suspected in the shootings. "His motive is not yet known."
- "The investigation is ongoing and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been asked to assist in the matter," the state's Public Safety Department said.
Of note: A nearby elementary school and a high school were temporarily put on lockdown due to "an active shooter on the loose from Arkabutla," the Coldwater Elementary School wrote on its Facebook page.
- The lockdown was lifted a short time later and all students and staff were deemed safe.
- The Tate County Sheriff’s Department did not immediately respond to Axios' request for information.
The big picture: This marks the third mass shooting in Mississippi so far this year, according to data from Gun Violence Archive.
- The research group defines a mass shooting as a situation in which at least four people are shot and either injured or killed, not including the shooter.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.