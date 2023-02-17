The FBI said on Friday it contained and is investigating a cyber incident against its computer network.

Why it matters: The bureau believes the incident involved a bureau computer system used in its investigations into images of child sexual exploitation, CNN first reported.

What they're saying: "The FBI is aware of the incident and is working to gain additional information," the bureau said in a statement to Axios.

"This is an isolated incident that has been contained. As this is an ongoing investigation the FBI does not have further comment to provide at this time," it continued.

Context: The FBI said in December 2022 it was investigating a major surge in financial "sextortion" schemes targeting children and teens, saying it received more than 7,000 reports of such schemes against minors that year.

It said the schemes involved victims being coerced online into sending explicit images and then extorted for money or gift cards through threats to release the images.

