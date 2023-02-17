22 mins ago - Politics & Policy
FBI says it contained a cyber incident against its computer network
The FBI said on Friday it contained and is investigating a cyber incident against its computer network.
Why it matters: The bureau believes the incident involved a bureau computer system used in its investigations into images of child sexual exploitation, CNN first reported.
What they're saying: "The FBI is aware of the incident and is working to gain additional information," the bureau said in a statement to Axios.
- "This is an isolated incident that has been contained. As this is an ongoing investigation the FBI does not have further comment to provide at this time," it continued.
Context: The FBI said in December 2022 it was investigating a major surge in financial "sextortion" schemes targeting children and teens, saying it received more than 7,000 reports of such schemes against minors that year.
- It said the schemes involved victims being coerced online into sending explicit images and then extorted for money or gift cards through threats to release the images.
Go deeper: FBI wants more ransomware victims to report attacks