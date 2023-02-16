China's Hikvision sues U.S. over FCC ban

Chinese video surveillance firm Hikvision is suing the U.S. government as well as the Federal Communications Commission, over a November order limiting the sale of its products here.

Why it matters: Hikvision is one of a number of Chinese firms that has seen its ability to sell goods in the U.S. limited by the federal government in recent months and years.

Details: In its suit, filed Monday in a Federal Appeals Court in Washington D.C., Hikvision argues that the FCC exceeded its authority in issuing the November order, among other claims. It seeks to have the court overturn the FCC's order.

An FCC representative declined to comment on the suit, which was earlier reported by trade publication IPVM.

The FCC cited national security concerns as the reason for putting restrictions on Hikvision.

The company has also come under fire for reportedly operating surveillance systems in mass internment camps in Xinjiang.

The big picture: Hikvision isn't the first Chinese company to sue over federal restrictions on its business. Huawei previously has taken the U.S. government to court arguing that authorities overstepped their bounds.