New Jersey to expand AP African American Studies curriculum

Phil Murphy, governor of New Jersey, speaks on Jan. 10. Photo: Aristide Economopoulos/Bloomberg via Getty Images

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Tuesday that the state is expanding its Advanced Placement African American Studies classes.

Details: The AP class will go from being taught at one New Jersey high school to 26 during the 2023-2024 academic year.

The AP African American studies course is currently in a two-year pilot program in 60 high schools nationwide, with plans to expand it to hundreds more schools in the fall.

The big picture: New Jersey's expansion contrasts Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R) ongoing feud with the College Board over the new course, which he claims teaches critical race theory, a college-level framework that's often conflated with general teachings on systemic racism.

What they're saying: "As governors like Florida’s Ron DeSantis prioritize political culture wars ahead of academic success, New Jersey will proudly teach our kids that Black History is American History," Murphy said in a statement.

"While the DeSantis Administration stated that AP African American Studies ‘significantly lacks educational value’, New Jersey will stand on the side of teaching our full history," he added.

DeSantis' office did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

