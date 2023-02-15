1 hour ago - Economy & Business
AMC Networks names Kristin Dolan CEO
Kristin Dolan, the longtime Cablevision executive married to AMC owner James Dolan, has been named chief executive of the network.
Why it matters: Dolan takes over at a precarious time for AMC, which is struggling to find its footing in the streaming era.
Details: Dolan, who has been sitting on the board of AMC Networks for over a decade, most recently ran an audience measurement and data company called 605.
- She will begin her CEO tenure on Feb. 27.
- "It’s a privilege to join a company with a long legacy of engaging audiences with excellent storytelling and world-class brands," said Dolan in a statement. "It’s also where I started my career in the industry."
- I look forward to bringing my broad experience—across programming, cable operations, and most recently, utilizing data to reimagine television advertising—to leverage AMC Networks’ strong assets, drive the next phase of the company’s growth, and build shareholder value in the coming years."
The big picture: AMC Networks has had a revolving door and deep staff cuts in recent years, particularly at the top.
- Longtime CEO Josh Sapan stepped down after a 26-year run in 2021, with former Showtime chief Matthew Blank stepping in as interim CEO.
- Last year, AMC named CFO Christina Spade as its new CEO in September. She would only last two months on the job, with James Dolan taking over in the interim while he found a new CEO.
- AMC also laid off 20% its staff last year amid the company's struggles with the erosion of its cable subscribers.