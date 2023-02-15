Kristin Dolan, the longtime Cablevision executive married to AMC owner James Dolan, has been named chief executive of the network.

Why it matters: Dolan takes over at a precarious time for AMC, which is struggling to find its footing in the streaming era.

Details: Dolan, who has been sitting on the board of AMC Networks for over a decade, most recently ran an audience measurement and data company called 605.

She will begin her CEO tenure on Feb. 27.

"It’s a privilege to join a company with a long legacy of engaging audiences with excellent storytelling and world-class brands," said Dolan in a statement. "It’s also where I started my career in the industry."

I look forward to bringing my broad experience—across programming, cable operations, and most recently, utilizing data to reimagine television advertising—to leverage AMC Networks’ strong assets, drive the next phase of the company’s growth, and build shareholder value in the coming years."

The big picture: AMC Networks has had a revolving door and deep staff cuts in recent years, particularly at the top.