Airlines had excellent on-time performance last fall — then winter struck
More than 4 out of every 5 U.S. domestic flights departed on time in November 2022, per the latest Bureau of Transportation Statistics data.
- That's up from last summer, when staff shortages and foul weather combined to muck up the complex, interconnected web that is the air travel system.
The big picture: Airlines performed admirably throughout the fall of 2022, with on-time departure rates at or above 80% between September and November.
Zoom in: Across the 28 cities with Axios Local newsrooms, the Washington, D.C., area's Dulles International Airport had the best on-time performance in November 2022, at 88%.
- Denver — where brutal storms tend to snarl wintertime operations — had the lowest, at 76%.
Yes, but: This dataset doesn't include last December's meltdown at Southwest Airlines, which led to thousands of cancellations and delays at that particular carrier.
- Expect those delays to show up in the next data release, where they'll almost assuredly drag down the systemwide numbers.
- "Let me be clear: We messed up," Southwest Airlines COO Andrew Watterson said during congressional testimony last week. "In hindsight, we did not have enough winter operational resilience."
Be smart: Because airlines' systems and routes are so interconnected, problems at one airport or in one region tend to cascade across the country.
- Foul weather in, say, Chicago can mean delays in Houston because planes get stuck and can't make their next planned leg.
The bottom line: Generally speaking, on-time performance tends to dip in the summer (thanks to thunderstorms and the vacation rush) and winter (due to blizzards and holiday crowds), and improve in the spring and fall.